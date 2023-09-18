Attention all burger lovers! The Market is excited to announce our Smash Burgers event, happening on September 21 and 22! Join us for juicy, smash-style burgers, grilled to perfection and topped with all of your favorite fixings. Pair your burger with a side of crispy fries. Don't miss this chance to sink your teeth into some of the best burgers on campus. We can't wait to see you there!

Smash Burgers at The Market at Stangel/Murdough

(available on the Chopstix Line)

September 21, 2023 | 11 am to 2:30 pm; 5:30 pm to 8 pm

September 22, 2023 | 11 am to 2:30 pm

Check the location for menu, while supplies last!





