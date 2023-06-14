TTU HomeTechAnnounce

The Undergraduate Writing Center Is Open!

You can visit us onsite on the third floor in Weeks Hall or have an online appointment. To schedule an appointment call  806-742-2476 ext. 2, or access our website to use our online appointment scheduler.
Posted:
6/14/2023

Originator:
Tracy Givens

Email:
tracy.givens@ttu.edu

Department:
Writing Centers of TTU


