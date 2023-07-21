|
The field of marketing research is a rapidly growing and competitive area for many companies. This program give students the ability to learn how to design research studies and apply advanced analytical tools to various aspects of marketing and ultimately help business make informed decisions. This is a 100% online 30 hour, part-time program designed to be completed in two years! The deadline for this program is quickly approaching! If you have any questions please reach out!
|Posted:
7/21/2023
Originator:
Rebeka Benoy
Email:
Rebeka.Benoy@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
