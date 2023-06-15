THE NAME IS NO CLOSER TO THE WORD is a group show of ideas from graduate students in Associate Professor Heather Warren-Crow's Spring 2023 course in Continental Philosophy Across the Arts. Students read texts by such thinkers as Sigmund Freud, Walter Benjamin, Frantz Fanon, Karl Marx, Fred Moten, Maurice Merleau-Ponty, Paul Preciado, and Reza Negarestani. Discussions were had. Notes were taken, in pencil, in marker. Concepts were suggested and withdrawn and suggested again, in altered form. Drawings were made. Ideas for artworks were proposed.





This exhibition is a record of thought - thought that moved between and among students and texts, conversations that began a century ago and will continue, ideas that came to be in classrooms and on the go, under duress and in relaxation.





The artists are Austin Ashford, Matt Chilcoat, Evan Dunn, Vaughan Hennen, Lauren Peterson, Courtney Tyler, and Lilly Vetter. These students are from across the Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts.





The exhibition in currently on view in the School of Art's Folio Gallery.