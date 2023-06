Join the Canine Olfaction Lab and Lubbock Animal Services for our Summer Dog Adoption Event. Let's celebrate Father's day with the Dad's new best friend adoption event. Come by, meet some awesome dogs, check out food trucks, and watch some dog training demonstrations. Questions can be addressed to Nathaniel Hall: nathaniel.j.hall@ttu.edu

6/14/2023



Nathaniel Hall



nathaniel.j.hall@ttu.edu



Animal and Food Sciences



Time: 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 6/16/2023



Texas Tech Livestock Arena



