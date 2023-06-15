In immigrant families, younger members of the family often learn United States (U.S.) mainstream culture and English at a faster rate than their older counterparts. Language brokering is the communication process where individuals with little to no formal training act as linguistic and cultural intermediaries for two or more parties, both of whom are of different cultural backgrounds. As of late, there is more research on the frequency of language brokering rather than the experiences tied to language brokering and the mental health outcomes related to the experiences. Due to the rising of Latine immigrants in the U.S., more research is needed to identify the benefits and risks associated with language brokering experiences. In the present study, we will investigate the different domains of language brokering experiences as they moderate the relationship between language brokering frequency and mental health outcomes of self-esteem, well-being, depressive, and anxiety symptoms among Latine college students.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University. Posted:

6/15/2023



Originator:

Miranda Clinton



Email:

Nina.M.Clinton@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Research

