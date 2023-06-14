Dissertation Research: First Impression and Hospital Lobby Environment

Department of Design

We are looking for individuals aged 18 or above to participate in a research study that includes a site visit, a face-to-face interview, and a survey. The researcher will meet the participants at the study site and enter the space together for a certain time then they will leave the site and meet at the nearest part for an in-depth interview. This research should take less than 60 minutes to complete, with an additional estimated 5-10 minutes for travel from the site visit location to the nearest park.

You will receive a $25 Amazon or Starbucks e-gift card when you complete the interview as compensation for your time. Your reactions will be kept confidential and only the research team will access it. The results of the information assortment will be reported in aggregate form, and your identity will not be revealed.

If you are interested in joining the study, you can click the link or contact the researcher.

https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_7WlZA1ZSK5TwUgC

If you have any questions, please contact Mrs. Rana Bazaid (researcher) from the Department of Design in the College of Human Science at Texas Tech University.

• The researcher (Rana Bazaid): 806.777.5176 rana.bazaid@ttu.edu.

This study has been approved by the TTU Institutional Review Board.