People who have experienced misgendering (someone referring to you by a name, pronoun, or form of address that does not align with your gender identity) are needed to participate in a research study about feelings and responses to misgendering. You will be asked to complete a series of questions online about these experiences in your life. This research should take less than one hour to complete. Participants will be entered into a drawing for the chance to receive 1 of 5 $20 gift cards. Chances of winning are 0.036. The participants will be notified via email if they have won the prize following the completion of data collection. The winning participants’ gift cards will be mailed to them promptly following the drawing.

To participate, please email MacKenzie Wantje (they/them) at mwantje@ttu.edu.

Please contact MacKenzie Wantje (they/them) at mwantje@ttu.edu or Dr. Amelia Talley (any/all pronouns) at amelia.talley@ttu.edu with concerns or questions.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.