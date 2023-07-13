for when it rains, an exhibition by Brianna Strange & Nathan Swain, is currently on view this Saturday, July 14th, from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, at the TTU School of Art's Satellite Gallery at Charles Adams Studio Project.

The object of the exhibition is to bring attention to the ongoing struggle for women's reproductive freedom in America. The installation seeks to create a visceral response that encourages empathy and reflection, inviting viewers to contemplate the impact of government policies that limit women's access to reproductive healthcare. Strange and Swain wish to educate the viewers on the detrimental effects of new legislature regarding these issues, and recruit individuals to show communal support against the attacks on women's freedoms.

Brianna Strange is an artist from Allen, Texas. She is currently a Studio Art (Emphasis in Jewelry Design and Metalsmithing) major at Texas Tech University. Her work explores the ways in which oppressive forces, such as the Catholic Church and patriarchal systems, dominate and control marginalized groups. She utilizes the bold nature of metal and precious gemstones to exemplify these themes, and empower those affected. Additionally, she incorporates recycled materials, such as plastics, to highlight the ways in which unjust forces take advantage of nature and harm the Earth for personal gain. Ultimately, her art has a humanitarian perspective that seeks to create awareness of social issues, liberate marginalized groups, and empower individuals affected by systemic oppression.

Nathan M. Swain is a New Media Artist and TTU Album working primarily in animation/installation, sculpture, jewelry, & illustration from Levelland, TX. "For When It Rains" is Swain's first exhibition working in conjunction with partner Brianna Strange wherein they are hoping to use their platform as artists to spread awareness about women's rights. utilizing Chess to symbolize the ways in which the Texas gov. objectifies women, while simultaneously empowering the female figure as the strongest pieces, Swain hopes to subtly convey messages in opposition to fascist powers' dominance over nature. Also utilizing umbrellas in works, Swain metaphorically offers up a protective tool to the viewer. One that could shield from the future forecast of destructive legislation. Strange and Swain hope that one day all women will have rightful access to affordable life saving healthcare procedures and that they have autonomy over their bodies.

"Thank you for the opportunity to spread awareness and showcase our perspective." - Nathan M. Swain