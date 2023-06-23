Payroll and Tax Services Hiring Student Assistants

Primary duties include the following: Provide customer service and answer questions in person, via phone and email.

Distribute checks in person and via mail.

Scan and index documents into Xtender.

Utilize departmental and university databases necessary to complete tasks.

Assist office staff with miscellaneous tasks.

Perform tasks assigned by supervisor. Requirements: Currently enrolled as a student.

Effective verbal and written communication skills.

Demonstrate a mature and friendly attitude.

Possess sound decision making.

Proficient with Microsoft Office applications. Schedule details: The office is open Monday-Friday 8am-5pm.

Student assistant working hours range up to 20 hours a week. Interested candidates, please send a resume and cover letter to webmaster.payroll@ttu.edu. · Posted:

6/23/2023



Originator:

Meagan Ganus



Email:

Meagan.Ganus@ttu.edu



Department:

Payroll and Tax Services





