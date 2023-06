The Basketball Tournament (TBT) is a $1 million, winner-take-all summer basketball event broadcast live on ESPN networks. Air Raiders, the Texas Tech alumni team, will serve as the featured team for one of TBT’s eight regionals, and compete against seven other teams for the chance to advance closer to TBT’s $1 million prize. The games, which will take place July 19-23, will be played at United Supermarkets Arena. Buy your tickets at https://bit.ly/TBTLubbock Posted:

