Elevation Nights featuring Elevation Worship and Steven Furtick is coming to LUBBOCK on OCTOBER 10!





Today only (Thurs., June 22) until 11:59pm, take part in a special offer of $22 tickets, plus fees.

Find the "$22 tickets on June 22" offer and use code offer 22TIX @ https://www.axs.com/events/475410/elevation-worship-steven-furtick-tickets .