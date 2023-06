Hospitality Services will have modified dining hours beginning on Friday, June 30th for the 4th of July Holiday. All dining locations will return to normal summer operating hours on Wednesday, July 5th (Student Union Food Court will reopen on July 11th for RROs). These dining hours are available online by clicking the web banner at hospitality.ttu.edu and individual signs are posted at all Hospitality Services dining locations.

4th of July | 2023 Dining Hours Posted:

6/26/2023



Originator:

Alan Cushman



Email:

alan.cushman@ttu.edu



Department:

Hospitality Services





