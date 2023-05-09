TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Donuts 4 Downloads

Students can attend this free and educational event from RISE to learn about mental health resources and apps. Students who download mental health apps can receive free donuts.
Posted:
8/29/2023

Originator:
Presley Black

Email:
presblac@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 9/5/2023

Location:
SUB Foyer/Food Court

Categories