Drop-In Support Hours

Drop by RISE 249 to receive mental health support and resources from a RISE Peer Educator!
Posted:
9/1/2023

Originator:
Presley Black

Email:
presblac@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 9/5/2023

Location:
Drane 249

