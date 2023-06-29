What is this research studying?

An effective response to an emergency such as fire greatly relies on the information provided to a

firefighting team before the response (i.e., pre-response information) and planning for goals, roles,

and actions (i.e., pre-response planning). Indeed, an investigation of a previous fire and explosion

that occurred in West Fertilizer Company in West, Texas clearly indicates the importance of such pre-response information and pre-response planning. Despite such significance, the effects of the information and planning activity before the response are not thoroughly investigated.





What would I do if I participate?

The research team will form a team of three participants each of whom has not known other team

members. Once the three participants show up at the lab, the research team will provide a short

orientation regarding the study purpose and what the participants are asked to do. And then, the

participant team will be given time for training of the firefighting simulator by playing easy

firefighting scenarios. Once they feel comfortable and do not have any significant problems playing

the simulator, the participant team will be ready for the final session. The research team will

reschedule them within 2-3 days with other participants for the actual trial to avoid familiarity with

each other. The trained person will appear to the lab as per schedule, then they will play an actual

trial (a more difficult scenario). The trial will last until the participant team completes all the missions

of the scenario. Participants' conversation and action will be recorded by Noldus Audio-Video

Recording System installed in the lab. In addition, the computer screen will be captured throughout

the trial to understand what participants have done during the simulation. After the participant team

finished the trial, each will be given a tablet (iPad) to fill out surveys. Electronic survey instruments

include perceived workload assessment, perceived team efficacy assessment, and perceived team

trust assessment. Also, the participants will fill out a demographic information form. The participant

team's simulation performance outcomes will be collected from the simulation program by replaying

the screen capture video. Once you finish the whole procedure, we will provide $15 for individual participants and $90 for the team with the best performance. The participant will receive a separate email with the link to the e-gift card after they finished the participant including an early withdraw.





Can I quit if I become uncomfortable?

Yes, absolutely. Dr. Changwon Son and Texas Tech University’s Institutional Review Board have

reviewed this research project and think you can participate comfortably. However, you can skip

parts of the research you are not comfortable with and stop at any time. You will keep all the benefits

of participating even if you stop. Participating is your choice.





How long will participation take?

We are asking for up to 90 minutes of your time for two days session.





What are the benefits and risks of participating in this research?

Participants will have a chance to advance their knowledge of firefighting and team communication

through the computer simulation. Also, the participants will experience team communication under

simulated firefighting situations. People who are uncomfortable working as a team toward a common

goal may be reluctant to participate, however this is not a significant source of risks. In addition, there

will be fire in the experimental scenarios, which could be traumatic for participants who are already

overly sensitive, which may trigger any previous fire related incidents that they experienced

previously. Although, we chose the scenarios after conducting numerous PILOT tests, and it was

discovered that there was no impact related to trauma because the scenario does not include any

long-term damage or victim injuries.





How are you protecting privacy?

The participant's privacy will be protected throughout the study period. During the recruitment, the

research team will collect data only required to assess their eligibility and minimal information for

future contact (email address). The results of the screening form will be password-protected and

accessed by only authorized personnel of this IRB. During the consent, the research team will email

the consent form individually in advance and seek their participation to avoid any peer pressure

when the participant is asked to decide to participate while other participants are present. During

the data collection, the research team will block non-research team and non-participants from

getting into the lab. Collected data will be stored in a password-protected server computer located in

the lab, which has a lock. During the analysis of data, all the personal information will be identified

and replaced with participant codes.





What will happen to my data?

Identifiers might be removed from the identifiable private information and after such removal the

information could be used for future research studies or distributed to another investigator for future

research studies without additional informed consent from you or your legally authorized

representative.





I have some questions about this study. Who can I ask?

The study is being run by Dr. Changwon Son from the Department of Industrial, Manufacturing, &

Systems Engineering at Texas Tech University. If you have questions, you can call him at 806-834-

5508 or email at changwon.son@ttu.edu





Texas Tech University also has an Institutional Review Board that protects the rights of people who participate in research. You can contact them at 806-742-2064 or hrpp@ttu.edu.

Please feel free to ask the research staff any questions at this moment



