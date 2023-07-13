



Texas Tech University International Affairs

Presents

“Peoples of the World: Works on Paper” Gallery and Virtual Exhibit

Opening Reception: Thursday, July 13 ? 5:00 – 6:30 PM

International Cultural Center Galleries

601 Indiana Avenue, Lubbock 79409

On Display through September 8, 2023.

For more information about the opening reception and the gallery/virtual exhibits

go to:

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/events/2023/peoples_of_the_world/exhibit.php

“Peoples of the World: Works on Paper” Exhibit celebrates the diversity of cultures around the world through images of individuals in their traditional clothing and environments. Exploring these photographs encourages us to become world travelers and learn about the cultures that created them. Artists of all levels were invited to submit works on paper reflecting this theme. Enjoy their interpretation of “Peoples of the World” in this gallery and virtual exhibit.

This program is made possible in part through a grant from The CH Foundation.

