We are looking for adults aged 25-45 years with a body mass index (BMI) of 20-30 kg/m2 who are generally healthy to participate in a research study about the effect of high-protein instant ramen noodles on hunger and satiety. You will be asked to attend the Clinical Research Facility at the Nutrition and Metabolic Health Initiative on the TTU campus on 3 separate occasions for testing. One appointment will last for approximately 1 hour and two appointments will last for 5 hours; total participation time is 11 hours. During the long appointments you will be asked to consume a high-protein ramen noodle meal and a regular ramen noodle meal and following intake of these meals we will monitor your blood levels of markers of hunger and satiety as well as ask you to complete surveys about your feelings of hunger and satiety. Following the testing you will be provided with a buffet lunch. You will be compensated up to $300 for your time and participation in the study. The study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.

Interested individuals should contact the DCH Laboratory via email (DCHlab@ttu.edu) or phone (806-742-3723).