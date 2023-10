Join RISE for a Mocktail Bar at UREC in honor of National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness Week. Students can gain mocktail recipes and educational information on alcohol and other drugs at this event.

Posted:

10/10/2023



Originator:

Presley Black



Email:

presblac@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Date: 10/17/2023



Location:

UREC Outside of the F45 Room



