Summer Enrollment dates are from July 3, 2023 – July 21, 2023. Texas Tech University and Texas Tech University System employees will be able to make changes to their benefit elections during this time without a qualifying life event. These changes will be done via the ERS OnLine Portal at www.ers.texas.gov. Any changes made during this time will go into effect on September 1st.





ERS will host an in-person Benefits Fair on Wednesday, July 12th from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Academic Events Center - 3601 4th Street. You can find more information here: https://ers.texas.gov/Contact-ERS/Full-Events-Calendar?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D167078258





Please note: TTU HR cannot reset passwords for your ERS online account, you will have to contact ERS directly at 1-877-275-4377