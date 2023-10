Our Story in Stages is an interactive panel in collaboration with RISE, Association of Students Acting in Service, and Student Mental Health Community showcasing the path to recovery. Hear from people in recovery about their journey and what motivated them to begin their path to recovery. Posted:

10/18/2023



Presley Black



presblac@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 10/18/2023



Location:

SUB Matador Room



