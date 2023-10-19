TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Learn to Love Better

Participants will watch a video series from the One Love Foundation that highlights issues of relationship violence among young people. Following the short presentation, a panel will discuss issues of relationship violence, red flags in unhealthy relationships, and resources available to those who have experiences with violence and abuse. The event aims to empower students to identify abuse, so that they can help themselves and their friends avoid unsafe, unhealthy relationships and learn how to #lovebetter. 

Posted:
10/12/2023

Originator:
Presley Black

Email:
presblac@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 10/19/2023

Location:
SUB Matador Room

Categories