We are looking for undergraduate students who are interested in gaining clinical experience with persons with AD/ADRD or Parkinson’s Disease. We currently hold a group on Monday mornings where we provide therapeutic recreation (e.g., music/film engagement, physical activity, arts and crafts, etc.) for persons with dementia. Undergraduates would be paired with participants to help them engage in the different activities. The group meets from 8:30 AM - 12:00 PM each Monday morning at the Garrison Institute on Aging off of Quaker Avenue in Lubbock. We are looking to have people come on ASAP, so availability prior to the fall semester is preferred. If you are interested in learning more, please email the project coordinator, Sydnie Schneider, at sydschne@ttu.edu.