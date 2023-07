Join pre-law and Josue Jimenez, Assistant Director of Admissions for the Duke University School of Law for an information session regarding admissions at Duke.

RSVP to attend the Zoom session: https://rb.gy/mbti8 Posted:

7/5/2023



Originator:

Kristi Bloomquist



Email:

Kristi.Bloomquist@ttu.edu



Department:

Tech Transfer Acceleration Program



Event Information

Time: 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 7/19/2023



Location:

Zoom



