TTU Procurement Services would like to invite you to view our Monthly Newsletter. https://www.depts.ttu.edu/procurement/about/newsletter/newsletters/2023/July_Newsletter_2023.pdf

July’s Newsletter includes updates on:

TTU’s new food truck compliance and registration program

Chrome River – Going live July 1 st !

Purchasing from eBay

Upcoming trainings (Introduction to TechBuy, Procure to Pay, and Contract Training)

Vendor Setups and ICQ Requirements

Employee Spotlight

If you are interested in joining the TTU Procurement Services team, please visit the Employee Spotlight page to see our current openings.

We also welcome you to join our TEAMS support channel for all current updates. Email techbuy.purchasing@ttu.edu to be added to the channel.

Thank you,

Procurement Services Team