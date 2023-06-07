To better protect your data and institutional information resources, the TTU IT Division will enable automatic updates and application restarts for Microsoft 365 (Office) and the Edge, Chrome, and Firefox web browsers on all Windows computers in the ttu.edu domain beginning on July 18, 2023.





Automatic Windows updates have been required on Texas Tech computers for many years and are instrumental in protecting information resources. This change further enhances the security of the institutional network by ensuring these critical applications are updated and restarted in a timely fashion.





After this date, when an update is available for your system, the following steps will happen:

You will receive a notification in Windows or in the application informing you that an update is available and asking if you would like to install or delay it;

If you choose to install, the app will close, the update will install, then the app will re-open;

If you choose to temporarily delay, the update will not install, but you will be prompted again in a few hours;

Eventually, the update will install automatically without allowing further postponement.

Open documents and web pages are generally restored when an app is updated and restarted, but you should save your work regularly and before installing updates to ensure that no data is lost.



