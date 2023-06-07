TTU is excited to announce the new Food Truck Program! This new policy regarding food trucks will help ensure the highest quality and safety standards.



Under the new policy, only certified and approved food truck vendors can operate on campus. To become an approved vendor, food truck operators must undergo a review process conducted by the Environmental Health and Safety, the Fire Marshall, and the Grounds Use Committee. In addition, Procurement Services will execute a contract with each vendor to ensure compliance with the requirements. Once approved, vendors will receive an annual permit and be added to the TTU Approved Food Truck Vendor list. The permits provided to the food truck vendors must be renewed annually for the vendors to retain their approved status. This program will ensure the utmost safety and compliance with TTU standards.



The policy became effective July 1, 2023 for any food truck operating on any TTU campus.



For more information or inquiries, please contact

procurement@ttu.edu

or access the website at

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/procurement/foodtrucks/foodtrucks.php

.