Raider Red Meats Cafe is fully open for the summer between 8am and 2pm. We serve breakfast and lunch. Located in the Animal and Food Science building by the Commuter West lot. Download the clover app and find us or access our menu and place an order here:



https://www.clover.com/online-ordering/raider-red-meats-cafe-lubbock

Weekly Specials

Monday - Steak Salad $7.99

Tuesday - Beef Fajita Nachos $6.99

Wednesday - Bacon Cheeseburger $7.49 (Best Burger in town!)

Thursday - Quesadilla $7.99

Friday - Buffalo or Sweet & Spicy BBQ Chicken Sandwich $6.99 Weekly SpecialsMonday - Steak Salad $7.99Tuesday - Beef Fajita Nachos $6.99Wednesday - Bacon Cheeseburger $7.49 (Best Burger in town!)Thursday - Quesadilla $7.99Friday - Buffalo or Sweet & Spicy BBQ Chicken Sandwich $6.99 Posted:

7/6/2023



Originator:

Brian Ganus



Email:

Brian.Ganus@ttu.edu



Department:

Animal and Food Sciences





Categories

Departmental

