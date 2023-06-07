Study Name: Survival Strategies: Media Use Recommendations from Trauma Survivors





Study Type: Online Video Interview Study - To participate, sign up for your

preferred date and time, click on the following link: https://calendly.com/bethpitchford17/interview





Duration: Between 1 -2 hours.





Credits: $50 Amazon gift card





Abstract: This is an interview study for those who have experienced psychological trauma (something that triggered a fight/flight/freeze

response with a lingering sense of psychological unwellness afterwards). The interviews will take place via a zoom video meeting where you will meet with one of the researchers.





You will be asked about your media use since your trauma and what has seemed to help/harm your recovery. Some of the questions may

make you feel uncomfortable. The study may take up to two hours and is worth a $50 Amazon gift card for participants.



