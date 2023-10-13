Student Activities Board is hosting a Pep Rally & Bonfire for Homecoming! It will be filled with spirit and Raider Power for the upcoming Homecoming game against Kansas State!





For a complete list of events leading up to the big game, visit the homecoming page at www.homecoming.ttu.edu

Please email sab@ttu.edu with any questions!

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board.

Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram & Snapchat: @texastechsab