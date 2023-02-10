Show off your Student Organization’s artistic skills in the 2023 Homecoming Board and Banner competition! Boards and Banners will be displayed all week and winners will be announced at the Pep Rally!





For a complete list of events leading up to the big game, visit the homecoming page at www.homecoming.ttu.edu

Please email sab@ttu.edu with any questions!

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board.

Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram & Snapchat: @texastechsab