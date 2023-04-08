Please join us Friday, August 4th, from 6:00 - 9:00 PM for middle ground, an exhibition by Lauren Peterson, hosted at Studio D at the Charles Adams Studio Project.





Peterson's research draws from object-oriented ontology and concepts in new materialism to question shared languages between humans and objects. middle ground is an in-progress found-object installation that questions how art making can be a process for understanding the dispersed immediate presence, complexity, and ultimately unknowable nature of everyday things.





Lauren Michelle Peterson is an artist and educator with practices in drawing, painting, installation, and performance. She was named a 2019/20 Aspen Art Museum Fellow and was included in the New American Paintings 150 West edition. Past exhibitions include Monolith with Still Life at Still Life with Fruit Gallery (FL), Off the Wall at Spartanburg Art Museum (SC), Message from the Sea at the GAIA Center in Athens, Greece, and Forget Me Not at Zukerman Museum (GA). Peterson has been an artist in residence at Vermont Studio Center (VT), Hambidge Center (GA), Kimmel Harding Nelson Center (NE) and Jentel Foundation (WY). Her work is part of the permanent collection of the High Museum of Art (GA) and Goya Contemporary (MD). Peterson is currently pursuing a PhD in the School of Art at Texas Tech University.