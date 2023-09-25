Donuts for Downloads will be occurring throughout this week! Students can stop by on Monday the 25th, Tuesday the 26th, Wednesday the 27th, and Thursday the 28th. Donuts for Downloads will be held in the SUB Foyer/Food Court on these days from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M. Join RISE in learning about mental health apps and enjoy a free donut!

Time: 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 9/25/2023



SUB Foyer/Food Court



