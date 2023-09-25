TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Donuts 4 Downloads
Donuts for Downloads will be occurring throughout this week! Students can stop by on Monday the 25th, Tuesday the 26th, Wednesday the 27th, and Thursday the 28th. Donuts for Downloads will be held in the SUB Foyer/Food Court on these days from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M. Join RISE in learning about mental health apps and enjoy a free donut!
Posted:
9/25/2023

Originator:
Presley Black

Email:
presblac@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 9/25/2023

Location:
SUB Foyer/Food Court

Categories