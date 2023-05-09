Drop by RISE 249 to receive mental health support and resources from a RISE Peer Educator!
Students will have to option to attend Drop-In Support Hours this week. Drop-In Support Hours will be held today, Tuesday, September 5th from 11 A.M to 12 P.M. and on Friday, September 8th from 2 P.M. to 3 P.M.
Texas Tech University, 2500 Broadway, Lubbock, TX 79409
806.742.HELP (4357)
Email Us
