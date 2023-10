Drop by RISE 249 to receive mental health support and resources from a RISE Peer Educator!

Students will have the option to attend Drop-In Support Hours this week. Drop-In Support Hours will be held today, Tuesday, October 17th from 11 A.M. to 12 P.M. and on Friday, October 20th from 2 P.M. to 3 P.M. Posted:

10/17/2023



Originator:

Presley Black



Email:

presblac@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Date: 10/17/2023



Location:

Drane 249



