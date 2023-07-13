|
Have you ever wanted to train Aikido, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Judo, or striking but found it was too expensive? Well look no further than TMAC! We are a free student organization that is dedicated to spreading martial arts knowledge to the greater Texas Tech community and we want you to come and try out class for yourself! Email us through techconnect or this announcement and we can give you more info!
7/13/2023
Fausto Montes
fausto.montes@ttu.edu
N/A
