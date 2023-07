English in the Evenings

Any adults may register for these affordable six-week evening English classes that meet twice a week. The next class, a reading and writing class, begins August 28th! Visit this page for more details: https://indico.ads.ttu.edu/conferenceDisplay.py?confId=2187 Posted:

7/11/2023



Originator:

Yesim Kesli Dollar



Email:

Yesim.Dollar@ttu.edu



Department:

CMLL





Categories

Academic