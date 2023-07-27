Supplemental Instruction is looking for a Student Assistant!

We are currently hiring student assistants for the Fall 2023 Semester!

Student Assistants play a vital role in assisting our SI leaders and professional staff.

Job duties: Complete classroom checks

Unlock rooms for SI Leaders

Input attendance data

Create attendance forms

Complete all other duties as assigned by professional staff

Student assistant candidates must be an undergraduate student and have the following: A minimum GPA of 3.0

Completed a semester at Texas Tech

Be willing to work at least 15 hours per week, although 15 hours per week is not guaranteed.

Be able to think critically and handle stressful situations

Be available for evening shifts. SA shifts typically occur between 4PM and 9PM, Monday through Thursday. To learn more about the position, visit our website: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/soar/SI/JoinOurTeam.php Click to Apply: Student Assistant Application

Posted:

7/27/2023



Originator:

Erika Soto



Email:

erika.l.soto@ttu.edu



Department:

Learning Center/SI





