TTU/S Chrome River Travel System Implementation & Training
Beginning July 1st, 2023, all TTU/TTUS Travel applications must be submitted in the new Chrome River Travel System.

We are offering the following training sessions for the months of July and August for in-person training or a virtual option through Teams.  Additional training classes will be available over the summer.  Training materials will also be posted on our website for future reference.

Please email travelservices@ttu.edu with the training date you wish to attend and to receive an invitation.

In-Person: Location TBD
  • July 31, 1:30pm-3:30pm
  • August 14, 1:30pm-3:30pm
Virtual: Location - Microsoft Teams
  • July 26, 8:30am-10:30am
  • July 28, 1:30pm-3:30pm
  • August 2, 8:30am-10:30am
  • August 9, 8:30am-10:30am
  • August 11, 1:30pm-3:30pm
  • August 16, 8:30am-10:30am
Thank you!
Travel Services
7/25/2023

Molly Andrade

Molly.Andrade@ttu.edu

Procurement Services


