Join us for a special screening exploring the science and pop culture impact behind some of cinema's biggest films. Texas Tech University faculty Dr. Robert Duncan and Dr. Jill Hernandez will hold a panel discussion before the screening discussing the aspects of physics and ethics relevant to Oppenheimer. Admission is free. Reserve your seat by picking up your free ticket at the box office in advance or by buying a $5 food and beverage voucher.

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Time: 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, 120 W Loop 289 Acc Rd, Lubbock, TX 79416

Christopher Nolan tells the incendiary story of the man behind the bomb

“Now I am become death, the destroyer of worlds.”

Few people have shaped the course of history as dramatically as J. Robert Oppenheimer, and now Christopher Nolan has captured his sometimes inspiring, sometimes chilling story in this epic Atomic Age thriller.

For those who skipped a few too many high school history classes, J. Robert Oppenheimer was the theoretical physicist responsible for the research and development of the atomic bomb as part of the Manhattan Project. In a race with the Nazis to develop this catastrophic new weapon, he led a team of the country’s best scientists to create a means to end WWII – and possibly the rest of the world with it.

OPPENHEIMER is an incendiary pressure cooker of a film constantly ticking down to the possibility of very real world-ending consequences, ones that hang heavy over our heads to this day. Christopher Nolan has delivered yet another stylish, tense, incredibly gripping tale in the vein of his previous WWII thriller, DUNKIRK, slowly ratcheting up the tension before the bomb finally drops. Cillian Murphy portrays Oppenheimer beautifully as a man burdened with terrible purpose, both savior and destroyer in equal measure. He’s supported by a dream team of some of the best talent of our generation (much like the actual Manhattan Project), including Emily Blunt; Oscar® winner Matt Damon; Robert Downey, Jr.; Florence Pugh; Benny Safdie; Josh Hartnett; Oscar® winner Rami Malek; and eight-time Oscar®-nominated actor, writer, and filmmaker Kenneth Branagh.





For more information about the film, including a trailer, please visit the following website: https://drafthouse.com/lubbock/event/humanitizing-the-sciences-oppenheimer

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information about our film series, please email hdstem@ttu.edu or call 806-834-0258