FREE Tutoring is available for SUMMER II 2023

The Learning Center is providing FREE tutoring for SUMMER II 2023!

Tutors will be available In-Person (Drane 164) Monday through Friday; 8am-5pm.

Online tutoring is available Monday through Friday, 2-5pm. *Courses vary by Tutor*

Details on tutors, course availability, and schedules can be found on our website.

NO APPOINTMENT NEEDED

7/24/2023



Pat Bohn



patrick.e.bohn@ttu.edu



Learning Center/SI





Academic