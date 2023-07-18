FCSE 3350-001 (41247) and FCSE 5350-001 (45606) are now open for registration! Topics: The course will cover the underlying issues and concerns educators and adult learners face in correctional settings. It will provide an overview of the expectations of prison educators and the role of prisoners involved in adult education and/or training within correctional institutions, jails, and juvenile facilities. Students will better understand how continuing education and training for staff and inmates alike lends to improved performance in the classroom, the workforce, and reentry efforts that reduce recidivism. Contact Dr. Kyle Roberson at kyle.roberson@ttu.edu. Posted:

7/18/2023



Originator:

Taylor Silvas



Email:

Taylor.Silvas@ttu.edu



Department:

FCSE Family and Consumer Sciences





