Join us at the Sharpening Your Digital Edge Conference!

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2022

Time: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Location: CenterPointe Event Center, 4925 Marsha Sharp Fwy, Lubbock, TX 79407

Are you ready to take the marketing game of your department, organization, or business to the next level?

The SBDC is proud to present a one-day in-person conference designed to equip the Texas Tech communities and area businesses with the cutting-edge tools and strategies they need to stay ahead of the curve without the steep price tag!

Who should attend?

Whether you're an aspiring entrepreneur looking to supercharge your growth or a seasoned professional aiming to elevate your social media strategies, the Sharpening Your Digital Edge: Business, Social Media & Cyber Conference is tailor-made for you. This regional transformative event brings together speakers and presenters from around Texas and the nation to share their expertise and help you thrive in the digital age.

What to expect:

This interactive conference will feature experienced business leaders and industry experts who will share valuable insights on sustainable growth in the digital age. Learn how to leverage emerging technologies like AI and business automation to drive success for your online presence. Master the art of effective social media marketing and discover content creation techniques that will boost your brand's visibility and truly engage your audience.

Registration details:

Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Take advantage of our special SBDC rate of just $45 with code “GoSBDC.” (Regular registration is $75 per person.) Lunch and snacks will be provided, ensuring you're fueled for a day of knowledge and networking.

Get your tickets now:

Visit https://lubbocksbdc.org/conference for more information and to secure your spot at the Sharpening Your Digital Edge Conference.

Stay ahead of the game. Join us on August 8th and sharpen your digital edge!