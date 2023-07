The social media interns work on a team and oversee the content for Student Engagement and Transfer Connection. Overseeing a wide variety of accounts requires creativity and teamwork, as the interns must work together to create graphics, photos, and videos that engage each account's unique audience. This role allows interns to work independently while also interacting with other team members.

In addition to a resume, please be prepared to submit samples of your content creation skills Find the job description and application here! Submissions are due Friday, August 4 at 11:59pm. Posted:

7/21/2023



Originator:

Jess Sanchez



Email:

Jess.Sanchez@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Engagement





Categories

Departmental

Student Employment/Career Opportunities