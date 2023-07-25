TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Join the TTU Department of Energy Collegiate Wind Competition Team
The TECHsan Wind team is calling all majors to join them in competing against 31 other Universities in the 2024 DOE Collegiate Wind Competition: https://www.energy.gov/eere/collegiatewindcompetition/articles/thirty-two-teams-prepare-2024-collegiate-wind-competition. All majors are needed:

Engineering/Math/Physics: Design and test a small scale wind turbine
Business/ Economics/Geoscience/Biology: Participate in an offshore wind energy siting and development project
Marketing/Human Sciences/Pre-law/ Communications: Create and enact a marketing campaign for the local community about Wind Energy

If you are interested in joining the team, please email renewableenergy@ttu.edu
Posted:
7/25/2023

Originator:
Kacey Marshall

Email:
Kacey.Marshall@ttu.edu

Department:
Renewable Energy Undergraduate Prog


