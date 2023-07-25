The TECHsan Wind team is calling all majors to join them in competing against 31 other Universities in the 2024 DOE Collegiate Wind Competition: https://www.energy.gov/eere/collegiatewindcompetition/articles/thirty-two-teams-prepare-2024-collegiate-wind-competition. All majors are needed:





Engineering/Math/Physics: Design and test a small scale wind turbine

Business/ Economics/Geoscience/Biology: Participate in an offshore wind energy siting and development project

Marketing/Human Sciences/Pre-law/ Communications: Create and enact a marketing campaign for the local community about Wind Energy





If you are interested in joining the team, please email renewableenergy@ttu.edu

