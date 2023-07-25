Study Title: Implications of Middle & High School Courses and Programs on the Previously Incarcerated: Dr. Kyle Roberson, College of Human Sciences and Chambre Clawson, Undergraduate Researcher

What is this research studying?

The purpose of this research study is to explore previously incarcerated Texas Tech University student’s involvement in middle and high school courses and student organizations.

Who can participate?

You may qualify to participate if you have been held in juvenile detention, served time in a city or county jail, or been incarcerated in state or federal prison. Participates who complete the short survey will receive a ($10) Amazon e-Gift Card.

CAN NOT BE CURRENTLY ON PAROLE OR ANY TYPE OF SUPERVISED RELEASE

Ready to learn more?

To take the next steps, please contact Chambre Clawson at (806) 679-0240 or chaclaws@ttu.edu.

Questions about the Research?

For questions about the research, please contact: Dr. Kyle Roberson at 806-834-2004



This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.