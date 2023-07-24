Hosted by the WCOE STEM Outreach Program, the West Texas FIRST Conference is an event where educators, parents, volunteers, organizations, and more get to learn about the magic world of FIRST through a series of workshop sessions and demonstrations!

FIRST is a non-profit organization that provides STEM/STEAM based programming for students of all ages and grade levels through hands-on learning activities and competitions. By combining project-based learning and the fun of friendly competitions, students learn the technical and soft skills needed to be successful innovators and leaders in STEM. The Whitacre College of Engineering STEM Outreach Program is proud to help support FIRST as one of its many STEM-based active programs for West Texas.

The conference is a free public event that will take place on July 28th & 29th at the Education Service Center - Region 17. While mainly targeted towards educators and students, anyone can attend the event and the different sessions. We will have sessions for those who may want to volunteer and/or mentor as well!

Those interested can RSVP their spot by using this link: https://wtxfirstconference.eventbrite.com

Questions about this event can be sent to: stemoutreach.coe@ttu.edu