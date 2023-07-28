The Graduate Center is seeking a Graduate Assistant to assist with Graduate Student Life and Graduate Center initiatives.
Primary Job Responsibilities:
- Administrative Responsibilities: Manage facility reservations, manage regalia rentals, schedule events and workshops, departmental inventory, and submit work orders for the facility.
- Graduate Center: Assist with daily operations of the Graduate Center. Greet guests, address concerns and complaints, ensure the facility is clean and operational, and assist presenters and event hosts with facility technology.
- Event Management: Event setup, purchase of event supplies, staff events, maintaining events calendar, and light cleaning. Assist student life coordinator with all student life events and activities.
- Supervise Student Assistants: Under the direction and in conjunction with Assistant Director, Graduate Assistant will serve as a supervisor to student assistants. Responsible for staff schedules, verifying employment eligibility, and hiring and training student staff.
- Information Tables/Presentations: Graduate Assistant will represent the Graduate Center at various resource fairs and campus events. Graduate Assistant will also visit various academic departments to present on Graduate Center services.
- Other duties as assigned by supervisor.
Requirements:
Must be a current TTU graduate student with a flexible schedule as some evenings and weekends will be required. Some heavy lifting is required for events.
Preferred Qualifications:
Preferred qualifications include but are not limited to strong communication skills, organized, detail-oriented, punctual, personable, event planning experience, and team-oriented.
Pay Information:
Hourly pay of $15.00 with fee waivers provided each semester.
To Apply:
Please submit a cover letter and resume to grad.center@ttu.edu
. We kindly ask that interested candidates email us with questions. Due to events and department operations, we cannot meet in person with interested candidates
. Review of applicants will begin immediately and will continue until the position is filled.