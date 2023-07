YouTube sensations, Dude Perfect are coming to United Supermarkets Arena Saturday, July 29. Tyler Toney, Cody Jones, Garrett Hilbert and twins Coby and Cory Cotton are bringing their engaging and action-packed show to 24 cities, including Lubbock! Tickets are on sale at the following link: https://bit.ly/dudeperfectlbk Posted:

7/26/2023



Originator:

Sophia Scholz



Email:

Sophia.Scholz@ttu.edu



Department:

United Supermarkets Arena



Event Information

Time: 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Event Date: 7/29/2023



Location:

United Supermarkets Arena



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment