Mamak Razmgir's exhibition, An Eastern Song, is currently on view this Saturday, July 29th, from 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM, at the TTU School of Art's Satellite Gallery at Charles Adams Studio Project





Using storytelling, transformation, and deformity as core themes of her artwork, Razmgir incorporates factious and imaginary figurative creatures in surreal and symbolic ways to represent ultimate forms of reality. She depicts women, particularly Iranian women, that suffer under a system of discrimination and inequity. Her work is reflective of the roles of Iranian women fighting for freedoms and basic human rights, and utilizes visual metaphors and symbols to connect to these experiences.