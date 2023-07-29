Using storytelling, transformation, and deformity as core themes of her artwork, Razmgir incorporates factious and imaginary figurative creatures in surreal and symbolic ways to represent ultimate forms of reality. She depicts women, particularly Iranian women, that suffer under a system of discrimination and inequity. Her work is reflective of the roles of Iranian women fighting for freedoms and basic human rights, and utilizes visual metaphors and symbols to connect to these experiences.





Mamak Razmgir is currently an MFA student with an emphasis in Painting at the TTU School of Art.





Incorporating three-dimensional elements within her work, Razmgir creates texture, transformation, and fluidity to express narrative qualities and contradictions found in everyday life as a member of society in Iran. Recent events and the current political situation in Iran, especially the role of women as protesters, motivated Razmgir to create works that emphasize the strength and bravery of Iranian women in feminist revolution. The blending of Eastern and Western, past and present, religious and secular, or real and fantastic imagery, speaks to Razmgir's tensions; dualities that are always faced in Iran.